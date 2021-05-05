JFD investigating origin of house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire on East Johnson Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was at a home on East Johnson Avenue and Miller Street in Jonesboro.
According to JFD, the fire started in a back bedroom and was contained in that area of the house by firefighters.
No word yet on what caused the fire, but fire officials are investigating the origin.
