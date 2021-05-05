JFD investigating origin of house fire

JFD investigating origin of house fire
Emergency crews respond to a house fire at E. Johnson Avenue and Miller Street in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 5, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 2:47 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire on East Johnson Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was at a home on East Johnson Avenue and Miller Street in Jonesboro.

According to JFD, the fire started in a back bedroom and was contained in that area of the house by firefighters.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but fire officials are investigating the origin.

Region 8 News will keep you updated with new information as soon as it’s available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.