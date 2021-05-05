Walnut Ridge residents continue to clean up after storm

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - People in Lawrence County are still cleaning up after Tuesday morning’s storm.
More people were out, taking advantage of the nice weather to continue cleaning up.
On NW Fifth Street, a lot has been cleaned up. Some trees are still on homes, power lines, and across yards.
A resident said Wednesday he is just trying to help out his neighbors.
“Trees were down everywhere, I mean nobody could get out of the driveway. So, the first thing I started doing was cutting down people’s trees. We’ve been cutting trees since 3 o’clock that morning. We finally got off about 9 or 10 and got some sleep, got back in this morning and that’s what we are doing,” says Jeremy Greene, owner of Greene Roofing.
Greene said he won’t stop cutting down trees until everyone can safely get out of their driveways.
He said the work may be done as late as Thursday afternoon.
Power is also still out in parts of Lawrence County.
Some people in the area have been without power for more than 36 hours, which is putting a lot of them in very inconvenient situations.
Entergy Arkansas said about 50 utility poles were down in Walnut Ridge, which is a lot for the area.
That is why restoring power is taking a little longer than normal.
They still have around 2,500 customers that need power in Walnut Ridge.
Resident Sue Gibson said it has been difficult since the power went out.
“My husband just came home from the hospital after two months and he is very weak, so I was counting on his power chair to get him up. We got him in it and yesterday morning an realized, oops it’s electric. So, he couldn’t get out of it. So, it’s been a little bit difficult,” says Gibson.
Gibson also said her neighbors are helping her a lot right now.
Out of the 2,500 customers that still need power, Entergy Arkansas says half of those will be restored Wednesday and the other half by 10 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.