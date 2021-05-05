Woman arrested after spitting in deputy’s face, authorities say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman faces several charges after authorities say she spit in the face of a sheriff’s deputy while completely nude earlier this week.
Greta J. Browning, 48, of Bay was arrested May 4 on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer/correctional facility employee, disorderly conduct/in public exposes their private parts and resisting arrest.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Craighead County deputies went to a home on Craighead 672 about an unwanted person.
“Deputies arrived and observed Greta Browning standing in the front yard completely nude,” the affidavit noted.
Deputy Phillip Vanwinkle then asked Browning several times to walk over to where he was and she refused, police said.
Vanwinkle then walked up to Browning and placed her in handcuffs.
“At this point, Greta became combative and refused to walk to Vanwinkle’s patrol unit. While trying to put Greta in the (patrol) unit, she turned her head and spit in Vanwinkle’s face,” Craighead County deputies said in the affidavit.
Authorities said Browning had to be physically placed into the back of the patrol car and that deputies had been at the same address about an hour earlier because “Greta was intoxicated and causing problems.”
A $15,000 bond was set for Browning, who will be arraigned June 30 in circuit court.
