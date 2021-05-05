Wynne Sports Complex pond set to open May 8

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area pond will be open this weekend, with people able to catch catchable-sized catfish.
According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Wynne Sports Complex pond will be open May 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be part of the commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program, with fish free for the taking, officials said.
There is no age limit to participate in the fishing event. However, officials ask that anyone over the age of 16 have a valid fishing license.
People should bring their own fishing gear as well as bait, plus a chair and cooler.
People must register to participate and officials say that the first 100 kids at the event will receive hot dogs and bottled water.
Anyone wishing to register can visit here.
