Another round of severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those still working to clean up the aftermath of severe storms earlier this week may have to dodge a few more.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says there is a low risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon across the eastern part of Region 8.
“Isolated thunderstorms will be capable of small hail and gusty wind,” he said. “A strong storm may also produce more than a half-inch of rainfall.”
The greatest risk of severe weather will occur between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, he and the rest of the Region 8 StormTEAM are keeping a close watch on possible severe weather on Mother’s Day.
Before the storms roll in, be sure you have a way to receive alerts.
- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).
-OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.
- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:
For the latest power outages, or to report an outage in your area:
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.