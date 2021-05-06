Another round of severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

Bryan's Thursday Morning Forecast 5/6
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 6, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 8:35 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those still working to clean up the aftermath of severe storms earlier this week may have to dodge a few more.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says there is a low risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon across the eastern part of Region 8.

The greatest risk of severe weather will occur between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m.
The greatest risk of severe weather will occur between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m. (Source: KAIT-TV)

“Isolated thunderstorms will be capable of small hail and gusty wind,” he said. “A strong storm may also produce more than a half-inch of rainfall.”

The greatest risk of severe weather will occur between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, he and the rest of the Region 8 StormTEAM are keeping a close watch on possible severe weather on Mother’s Day.

We are starting the day a little cool. As we warm up this afternoon, a few strong storms could develop as a cold front moves through. Here's an update.

Posted by Ryan Vaughan, Region 8 StormTEAM on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Before the storms roll in, be sure you have a way to receive alerts.

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:

- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).

-OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.

- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

For the latest power outages, or to report an outage in your area:

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.