Arkansas State baseball hosts Georgia Southern this weekend

ARKANSAS STATE (14-23, 6-9 SBC) vs (RV) Georgia Southern (27-16, 11-7)
Friday, May 7-Sunday, May 9, 2021
6:00 PM CT (Fri.) | 6:00 PM CT (Sat.) | 11:00 AM CT (Sun.)
Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field • Jonesboro, Ark.
PITCHING PROBABLES
FRIDAY: RHP Brandon Hudson (3-1, 4.86 ERA, 37.0 IP, 25 K) vs RHP Tyler Owens (6-0, 2.45 ERA, 58.2 IP, 56 K)
SATURDAY: RHP Will Nash (2-4, 4.69, 40.1 IP, 30 K) vs RHP Chase Dollander (4-1, 4.07, 42.0 IP, 55 K)
SUNDAY: RHP Carter Holt (3-2, 5.25, 48.0 IP, 30 K) vs RHP Jordan Jackson (2-6, 6.60, 46.1 IP, 45 K)
LEADING OFF
- The 2021 campaign marks the program’s 74th season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,348-1,662-10 all-time record dating back to the 1948 season.
- The Red Wolves are entering the weekend series having won four of their last five games, most recently dropping a tight 15-12 decision at ninth-ranked Ole Miss on Tuesday.
- Since the series began in 2015 when Georgia Southern joined the Sun Belt Conference, the Eagles hold an 11-5 series lead.
- This weekend’s series pits two of the hottest offenses in the Sun Belt, with both A-State and Georgia Southern ranking inside the top four in the league in batting average, doubles/game, hit-by-pitch, home runs, home runs per game, on-base percentage, runs, runs per game and slugging percentage.
- Liam Hicks has reached base in 44 of his 45 career games at Arkansas State, and is among the toughest in the nation to strike out (32nd) and ranks ninth on on-base percentage. He enters the weekend inside the top five in the Sun Belt in six offensive categories.
- A-State pitching has tossed four quality starts in its last six weekend games, including two apiece by Carter Holt and Will Nash.
- A-State enters the weekend leading the Sun Belt in home runs per game and runs per game, while being second in on-base percentage and runs scored.
- Drew Tipton is rising up the Arkansas State career charts in multiple categories. Tipton also ranks inside the top 50 among the NCAA’s active career leaders in multiple statistics.
- Tyler Duncan currently ranks inside the top 10 in the conference in eight offensive categories - top 40 nationally in two.
LAST TIME OUT
- Arkansas State took the nation’s ninth-ranked team to the brink on Tuesday night, battling back from an 11-2 deficit to cut it to one with an eight-run sixth, but dropped a 15-12 at No. 9 Ole Miss.
- A-State homered four times for the second time this season, with Liam Hicks registering four hits to take over the league batting lead.
- The Red Wolves tallied 16 hits - 10 of them for extra bases.
- Parker Rowland was solid at the plate, going 2-for-3 and reaching base four times.
“HIT DINGERS”
- Tyler Duncan owns the team lead in home runs with eight round-trippers so far this season after his homer at Austin Peay last Saturday, with Drew Tipton second on the squad with seven dingers.
- Both Tipton (14) and Duncan (13) are among the top active leaders in homers on the team, behind Deshazier (16).
- A-State has homered in 25 of its 37 games this season. The Red Wolves have homered twice or more in 10 games.
- A-State belted four homers for the second time this season on Tuesday at Ole Miss, and just the sixth game with four or more homers since before 2005.
- The Red Wolves are averaging over a home run per game and are well on-pace to surpass its 2019 total of 47.
“THE ELDER STATESMAN”
- Drew Tipton is the longest-serving active A-State player on the 2021 roster, having been on the team since the 2016 season. He is also rising up the career charts in several categories: games started (6th* - 197), at-bats (7th - 719), runs scored (2nd - 159), walks (5th - 110), hit-by-pitch (T4th - 40), stolen bases (5th - 57).
- Tipton is among the top 50 in the NCAA’s active career leaders in five categories entering Friday - runs scored (12th - 159), stolen bases (22nd - 57), hit-by-pitch (22nd - 40), walks (25th - 110), games played (47th - 204) and hits (105th-185).
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.