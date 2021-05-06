Arkansas State senior Julien Sale named Sun Belt Men’s Golfer of the Year

The only Sun Belt player ranked in the top-100 via Golfstat, Sale led the Sun Belt Conference with a 71.29 stroke average over 21 rounds played. Sale finished the season at 15-under par for a -0.71 score versus par, posting 13 of 21 rounds of par or better. Of those 13 rounds, eight were in the 60′s, including a season-best 7-under par 65 to win the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate. He finished top-10 in five of seven events, including a tie for ninth at the SBC Championships. His 71.29 stroke average ranks second in program history. He helped the Red Wolves to four wins over top-25 ranked teams and 12 wins against top-50 ranked opponents. Sale is the first Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Year in program history and is named First Team All-Sun Belt for the second time (2019).