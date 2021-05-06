Arkansas State senior Julien Sale named Sun Belt Men’s Golfer of the Year

Julien Sale became the first Arkansas State men’s golfer to be named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, the league office announced Thursday.
Joining Sale as All-Conference selections were senior Zan Luka Stirn and sophomore Luka Naglic. A-State has a league-high 15 selections on the postseason team dating back to the 2015-16 season, the first for A-State head coach Mike Hagen.
The only Sun Belt player ranked in the top-100 via Golfstat, Sale led the Sun Belt Conference with a 71.29 stroke average over 21 rounds played. Sale finished the season at 15-under par for a -0.71 score versus par, posting 13 of 21 rounds of par or better. Of those 13 rounds, eight were in the 60′s, including a season-best 7-under par 65 to win the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate. He finished top-10 in five of seven events, including a tie for ninth at the SBC Championships. His 71.29 stroke average ranks second in program history. He helped the Red Wolves to four wins over top-25 ranked teams and 12 wins against top-50 ranked opponents. Sale is the first Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Year in program history and is named First Team All-Sun Belt for the second time (2019).
Joining David Faught (1993-97) as the only players in program history to earn All-Sun Belt honors four times, Zan Luka Stirn was named First Team All-Sun Belt. Stirn ranked fourth in the league with a 72.43 stroke average, eighth-best in program history. Including the league tournament, Stirn finished with an average versus par of 0.57 (+13) with 12 par or better rounds. He finished tied for 17th at the SBC Championship, his fourth top-20 finish in seven tournaments. Stirn adds his third first team accolade (2017, 2019) and the fourth of his career (third team in 2018).
Naglic, a second team choice, ranked fifth in the Sun Belt with a stroke average of 72.48, ninth-best in program history. Naglic finished tied for fifth at Mystic Creek at the SBC Championship. He held a 0.62 (+13) versus par, finishing inside the top-25 in four of the seven events. Naglic was the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and a second team choice.
A-State will make its sixth all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament playing May 17-19 at the Noblesville Regional hosted by Ball State University at The Sagamore Club. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).
Men’s Golf All-Sun Belt First Team
Anton Albers, Little Rock
Julien Sale, Arkansas State
Zan Luka Stirn, Arkansas State
Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina
Ben Carr, Georgia Southern
Guillaume Fanonnel, ULM
Men’s Golf All-Sun Belt Second Team
Timothius Tirto Tamardi, App State
Luka Naglic, Arkansas State
Brett Barron, Georgia Southern
Mason Williams, Georgia Southern
Charlie Flynn, Louisiana
Yannick Schutz, South Alabama
Men’s Golf All-Sun Belt Third Team
Logan Pate, Little Rock
States Fort, Coastal Carolina
Seth Taylor, Coastal Carolina
Jake Maples, Georgia Southern
Peter Hinnant, Louisiana
Otto Van Buynder, ULM
Men’s Golfer of the Year
Julien Sale, Arkansas State
Men’s Golf Freshman of the Year
Kasper Nyland, Texas State
Men’s Golf Newcomer of the Year
Fabian Sunden, Texas State
Men’s Golf Coach of the Year
Carter Collins, Georgia Southern
