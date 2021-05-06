Arkansas State senior Julien Sale named Sun Belt Men’s Golfer of the Year

Arkansas State senior Julien Sale named Sun Belt Men’s Golfer of the Year
Julien Sale hits a shot near the green in the 2020 Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate. (Source: KAIT)
By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics | May 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 5:54 PM

Julien Sale became the first Arkansas State men’s golfer to be named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, the league office announced Thursday.

Joining Sale as All-Conference selections were senior Zan Luka Stirn and sophomore Luka Naglic. A-State has a league-high 15 selections on the postseason team dating back to the 2015-16 season, the first for A-State head coach Mike Hagen.

The only Sun Belt player ranked in the top-100 via Golfstat, Sale led the Sun Belt Conference with a 71.29 stroke average over 21 rounds played. Sale finished the season at 15-under par for a -0.71 score versus par, posting 13 of 21 rounds of par or better. Of those 13 rounds, eight were in the 60′s, including a season-best 7-under par 65 to win the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate. He finished top-10 in five of seven events, including a tie for ninth at the SBC Championships. His 71.29 stroke average ranks second in program history. He helped the Red Wolves to four wins over top-25 ranked teams and 12 wins against top-50 ranked opponents. Sale is the first Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Year in program history and is named First Team All-Sun Belt for the second time (2019).

Joining David Faught (1993-97) as the only players in program history to earn All-Sun Belt honors four times, Zan Luka Stirn was named First Team All-Sun Belt. Stirn ranked fourth in the league with a 72.43 stroke average, eighth-best in program history. Including the league tournament, Stirn finished with an average versus par of 0.57 (+13) with 12 par or better rounds. He finished tied for 17th at the SBC Championship, his fourth top-20 finish in seven tournaments. Stirn adds his third first team accolade (2017, 2019) and the fourth of his career (third team in 2018).

Naglic, a second team choice, ranked fifth in the Sun Belt with a stroke average of 72.48, ninth-best in program history. Naglic finished tied for fifth at Mystic Creek at the SBC Championship. He held a 0.62 (+13) versus par, finishing inside the top-25 in four of the seven events. Naglic was the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and a second team choice.

A-State will make its sixth all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament playing May 17-19 at the Noblesville Regional hosted by Ball State University at The Sagamore Club. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

Men’s Golf All-Sun Belt First Team

Anton Albers, Little Rock

Julien Sale, Arkansas State

Zan Luka Stirn, Arkansas State

Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina

Ben Carr, Georgia Southern

Guillaume Fanonnel, ULM

Men’s Golf All-Sun Belt Second Team

Timothius Tirto Tamardi, App State

Luka Naglic, Arkansas State

Brett Barron, Georgia Southern

Mason Williams, Georgia Southern

Charlie Flynn, Louisiana

Yannick Schutz, South Alabama

Men’s Golf All-Sun Belt Third Team

Logan Pate, Little Rock

States Fort, Coastal Carolina

Seth Taylor, Coastal Carolina

Jake Maples, Georgia Southern

Peter Hinnant, Louisiana

Otto Van Buynder, ULM

Men’s Golfer of the Year

Julien Sale, Arkansas State

Men’s Golf Freshman of the Year

Kasper Nyland, Texas State

Men’s Golf Newcomer of the Year

Fabian Sunden, Texas State

Men’s Golf Coach of the Year

Carter Collins, Georgia Southern

