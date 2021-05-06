Craighead County District Court adds new resource for public

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County District Court just introduced a central location to find information.
Now, if you want to look up case information or pay a citation, you can do all that on your phone, in one place.
District Judge Tommy Fowler said after he shared tech improvements made at the court, another judge suggested creating a QR code.
A few days later, it was made.
It is free, so anyone can use this by just scanning it with their phone.
It brings up court information, but other items like victim resources.
“It’s vitally important to make it easy for people to not only find information that they are looking for but information that they really need,” says Fowler.
Judge Fowler was asked what was next technology-wise, maybe an app?
He said he is not sure yet, but he is always up to making resources more accessible to the public.
