Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 3:47 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:35 p.m., Thursday, May 6, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 336,948 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 263,776 confirmed cases
    • 73,172 probable cases
  • 328,984 recoveries
  • 2,151 active cases
    • 1,494 confirmed active cases
    • 657 probable active cases
  • 5,757 total deaths
    • 4,572 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,185 deaths among probable cases
  • 177 currently hospitalized
    • 78 in ICU
    • 34 on ventilators
  • 3,561,924 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 15.1% positive antigen tests
  • 3,211,746 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Thursday, May 6:

  1. Benton: 26
  2. Craighead: 18
  3. Faulkner: 16

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,166 26 3,036 104 22,309
Clay 1,761 18 1,693 50 18,800
Cleburne 1,979 11 1,893 74 23,286
Craighead 13,420 121 13,119 179 125,931
Crittenden 6,053 62 5,893 96 44,526
Cross 1,948 9 1,889 50 16,904
Greene 6,109 37 5,995 76 50,974
Independence 3,758 10 3,625 123 44,124
Jackson 3,223 8 3,176 38 27,688
Lawrence 2,116 22 2,051 43 16,299
Mississippi 5,843 36 5,700 107 42,253
Poinsett 3,164 11 3,076 77 28,925
Randolph 2,112 16 2,049 47 21,242
St. Francis 3,588 19 3,527 42 31,963
Sharp 1,596 11 1,539 46 18,286
Stone 989 4 955 30 12,463
White 7,983 57 7,806 118 55,597
Woodruff 646 1 632 13 8,825

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.