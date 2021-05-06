Downtown road closures begin for World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is just one week away and closures have begun in preparation for the big event!
Riverside Drive closed early Wednesday morning from Union Avenue to Georgia Avenue. It will reopen at midnight May 18.
Beale Street from Wagner Place to Front Street and Wagner from Beale Street to MLK Boulevard will close for visitors to enter the event safely.
Memphis in May says traffic disruption will be minimal and the closures will last 14 days.
The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is from May 12 through the 15. Click here for tickets.
