EXCLUSIVE: FBI makes arrest after visiting Greene Co. home

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News was on Warner Drive in Oak Grove Heights as the FBI and Arkansas State Police worked a scene.
Connor Hagan, public affairs officer for the FBI office in Little Rock, confirmed the FBI made an arrest Thursday.
Officials wouldn’t release why several law enforcement agencies responded to the home, but state investigators confirmed the FBI is leading the investigation.
“The role of the Arkansas State Police is limited in this matter. Special Agents of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division have been involved in an assisting capacity. All inquiries should be directed to the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said.
Region 8 News is working to get more details. As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.