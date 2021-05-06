Kennett man facing second-degree murder charge

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of hitting and killing another man with a vehicle.
Jimmy L. Gooden, Jr., 51, of Kennett, was charged on Thursday, May 6 with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
According to Kennett police, Gooden was on the run after police found Forest Kincade dead after being hit by a vehicle.
He was in custody as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said they were dispatched to the 200 block of King Street around 7:58 p.m. on May 5.
Witnesses on scene told them Gooden intentionally ran over Kincade after an argument.
A warrant was issued for Gooden’s arrest.
The investigation is being conducted by the Kennett Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.