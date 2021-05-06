Malco sets opening date for new Jonesboro cinema

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Malco Theatres announced Thursday when it will pull back the curtains on Jonesboro’s newest cinema.
Jonesboro Studio Cinema in the Greensborough Village will officially open on Friday, May 14.
According to a news release from Malco, the theatre will include recliner seats, Dolby digital surround sound, and a grill. Lobby kiosks will permit customers to “skip the line” to redeem online and advance ticket purchases.
This new theatre will be something the community will be very proud to have and hopefully will enjoy for many years to come,” said David Tashie, president and COO of Malco Theatres. “We believe these amenities will add to the already fun and exciting experience of going out to the movies.’'
The theater will follow guidelines requiring masks within the building, contactless ticketing and redemption, socially-distanced seating, and enhanced cleaning.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.