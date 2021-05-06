May 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, May 6. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
An approaching cold front will be the driver of scattered thunderstorms later today.
After a sunny and cool morning, rain chances increase this afternoon.
In fact, one or two storms may produce severe wind and hail, along with a half-inch of rainfall or more.
Friday looks sunny and dry but another round of rain arrives Saturday morning.
We’re also monitoring the potential of strong storms on Mother’s Day.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Following this week’s severe storms, many homeowners are turning to their insurance agents.
The expansion of one local group means more help for foster kids and their families.
Exclusive video shows what led to an officer-involved shooting and a high speed chase.
Exclusive video and audio shows what happened that led to a man being arrested on charges of
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
