Mobile mammography helping to “Bridge the Great Health Divide”

“I think it’s important that people, women especially, recognize that the most single most important thing they can do to avoid a death from breast cancer is to be undergo screening, every year, beginning at the age of 40,” Dr. Sharp Malak, St. Bernards Diagnostic Radiology Specialist, said. “We find that when we screen women every year with mammography, and especially the new techniques that we’re using 3D mammography tomosynthesis, a woman’s chance of dying with a breast cancer diagnosis is reduced by 40 percent. So you imagine that now we have this tool for early detection, and if we find a cancer that’s small, it’s much easier to treat, It’s less surgery, less chance of needing chemotherapy to beat it. And that’s pretty amazing!”