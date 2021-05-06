Sen. Boozman meets with Northeast Arkansas leaders

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Northeast Arkansas received a visit from a U.S. Senator Thursday. Sen. John Boozman met with leaders in multiple Region 8 counties.
Sen. Boozman stopped in four cities in the area Thursday.
His first stop was at Paragould High School for National Teacher Appreciation Week, touring the school’s agriculture, band, and JROTC facilities while meeting with teachers and faculty members.
Then, it was on to Clay County, touring historical sights in Piggott and meeting with county officials in Corning to discuss the need for broadband.
It was something he said was one of his biggest takeaways from the visit.
“I think that the biggest thing, again, is the need for broadband,” Sen. Boozman said. “We’re working very hard to do that, I’m a co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus. There’s a lot of money in the pipeline. I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
Boozman’s final stop was in Pocahontas, touring the new terminal and air ambulance hangar at the Airport and visiting Black River Technical College’s gunsmithing program.
Boozman’s stop comes as he’s seeking reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2022. Michael Deel, Heath Loftis, and Jan Morgan are also seeking the Republican bid to unseat Boozman.
Democrats Jack Foster and Dan Whitfield have also announced for the Senate seat.
