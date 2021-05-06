Several participate in National Day of Prayer at area church

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Day of Prayer was Thursday, and dozens came out to worship and pray at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Jonesboro.
Several came out to pray for the community, churches, and law enforcement officials.
Several churches throughout the community were represented.
People were urged to live a more holy life by depending on prayer and steering away from acting out in hate.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress when people are asked: “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”
