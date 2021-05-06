Two arrested after drugs, weapons found in search

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Mississippi County residents face drug and weapons charges after authorities found marijuana, ecstasy, and five weapons during a search late last month.
According to a media release from the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force Eastern District Unit, Coley Wells, 27, and Kaylan Dority, 23, both of Blytheville, was arrested April 30.
Authorities said the Blytheville Police Department Street Crimes Unit and DTF went to an apartment in the 500 block of North 1st Street to serve the search warrant.
Wells jumped out of a window and fled, while Dority was arrested without incident.
Police found five loaded firearms, including two semi-automatic rifles, a drum-fed shotgun, and two handguns with extended large-capacity magazines, as well as two pounds of marijuana and nearly 100 ecstasy pills.
Wells was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons and fleeing. Dority was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.