VFW post funds new computer lab, other projects with grant

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - VFW Post 2242 is ready to make a big impact on local veterans, thanks to funding awarded through the CARES Act grant.
The post was awarded $41,500, and all of that money is going to help veterans in Greene, Clay, and Lawrence counties.
According to the VFW, there are more than 5,000 veterans living in these three counties.
The Post plans to put $15,000 of the grant toward its Veterans in Need Program, to help veterans with any bills or expenses they may need.
They also plan to put another $15,000 toward a Veteran Backpack Program, making around 100 backpacks with supplies for homeless veterans in the area.
Quarter Master Alan Garrison said the backpacks will be given to veterans within a 50-mile radius, and the Paragould Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Office will help with distribution.
Commander Darvin Weatherspoon said the biggest project the money will go toward is a new computer lab at the VFW.
“Veterans can come out do job searches, resumes, doctor’s appointments by tele-med, whatever they need there they’ll be able to come out here and do it with confidentiality,” said Weatherspoon.
The computer lab will have five computers and a printer, and be available to any veterans who may need to use them.
Additionally, $1,000 will go toward the VFW Post 2242 Supplies for Vets Program, giving laundry and household cleaning supplies to local veterans.
The VFW will also host a couple of free meals for veterans with some of the money before June 15.
Commander Weatherspoon said the Post will be hosting a shotgun bowling fundraising event May 22.
To find out more about the event, or to keep up with the dates on any of these projects, visit the VFW Post 2242 Facebook page.
