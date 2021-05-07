Arkansas to drop out of federal supplemental unemployment program, officials say

“We are very fortunate in Arkansas that our economy is rebounding so quickly. Our state revenue is ahead of forecast, and business is once again expanding,” Gov. Hutchinson said in the letter. “Our state unemployment rate of 4.4 percent is well below the national rate and only 0.6 percent above the pre-pandemic level. At this point in our economic recovery, I have confidence that the extraordinary federal unemployment measures that have been put in place for over a year have accomplished their purposes.”