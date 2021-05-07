Arkansas State baseball to play Saturday home doubleheader vs. Georgia Southern

Due to impending stormy weather on Sunday in Jonesboro, the Arkansas State baseball team will now play a Saturday doubleheader to close out its home series versus Georgia Southern at Tomlinson Stadium.
The first game of the doubleheader is slated for 3 p.m. CT, with the second game set to start approximately 40 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Only the second game will be broadcast on ESPN+, but the radio broadcast of both contests can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
Friday’s series opener is as-scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT start on ESPN+ and 95.3 The Ticket.
For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).
