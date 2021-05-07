Business adopts out several cats shortly after opening

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - We all know the importance of finding furry friends a loving home. One business in Paragould has made a huge difference after being open just since February.
Something Pawsitive has already adopted out over 40 cats, and they say it comes at the perfect time.
Paragould does not have an animal shelter, just a dog pound, leaving it up to nonprofits and rescues to shelter cats.
Right now, it’s breeding season for cats, which means there are a lot more cats on the street needing a home.
Tracy Mothershed, Owner of Something Sweet and Something Pawsitive, says that’s where they come in.
“There’s just no place for the cats to go. and trying to cut down on the feral community, just trying to help with the overpopulation, get all the cats off the streets and find them homes,” said Mothershed.
The cats are provided and adopted through Ozzie’s Legacy Rescue. Director Nikki Parrish says the partnership has made a huge impact.
“It’s 43 in about 2 and a half months, and I think that’s a record number for us. It’s actually been difficult to keep up with,” said Parrish.
Ozzie’s Legacy Rescue is looking to expand with a cat intake building to provide more cat resources to the community.
