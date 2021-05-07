Construction set to start at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction is set to begin Monday at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.
The library said in a press release Friday morning that the $740,000 project will help them expand the children’s library to provide space for workers and more materials.
Library director David Eckert says the renovation will help the library adapt to a consistently growing community.
“Our library is too small for the community from a square footage point of view we’ve managed for a long time with what we have,” Eckert said. “we’re really bursting out the seams everywhere and we just need more space.”
The expansion of the children’s library will include a direct entrance off Madison Street, additional parking spaces, and a garden.
Due to construction, Eckert mentioned that trees had to be removed from the front portion of the library, but they plan to plant more to replace the trees they lose.
The renovation project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
