Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 9:56 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 9:45 a.m., Saturday, May 8, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 337,170 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 263,933 confirmed cases
    • 73,237 probable cases
  • 329,179 recoveries
  • 2,176 active cases
    • 1,505 confirmed active cases
    • 671 probable active cases
  • 5,759 total deaths
    • 4,574 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,185 deaths among probable cases
  • 175 currently hospitalized
    • 76 in ICU
    • 37 on ventilators
  • 3,565,914 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 15.1% positive antigen tests
  • 3,215,504 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, May 7:

  1. Benton: 37
  2. Pulaski, Washington: 24
  3. Faulkner: 17

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,169 28 3,037 104 22,341
Clay 1,762 17 1,695 50 18,825
Cleburne 1,979 10 1,894 74 23,348
Craighead 13,431 119 13,132 179 126,220
Crittenden 6,062 58 5,906 96 44,605
Cross 1,948 8 1,890 50 16,921
Greene 6,110 33 5,999 77 51,014
Independence 3,759 8 3,628 123 44,170
Jackson 3,222 7 3,176 38 27,701
Lawrence 2,116 22 2,051 43 16,328
Mississippi 5,852 43 5,702 107 42,299
Poinsett 3,165 12 3,076 77 28,960
Randolph 2,114 18 2,049 47 21,263
St. Francis 3,591 19 3,530 42 32,020
Sharp 1,598 13 1,539 46 18,365
Stone 990 5 955 30 12,484
White 7,988 60 7,808 118 55,658
Woodruff 647 2 632 13 8,829

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

