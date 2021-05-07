Foreigner bringing greatest hits tour to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Foreigner will be hot blooded when the “jukebox heroes” come to Arkansas this summer.
Simmons Bank Arena announced Friday that “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner on Tour” will make a stop on Sunday, August 8, at 7 p.m.
Tickets to the concert go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $149.50, plus applicable service charges. VIP packages are also available by clicking here.
Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.
