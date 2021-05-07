Habitat for Humanity faces setbacks from COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The pandemic has thrown Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro a few curveballs. Volunteers can’t be on the job site, lumber prices have increased, and there’s been an increased need for their services.
Build Up for Phillip has been in the works for over three years, a project that includes a park and nine homes.
The houses are expected to be completed by the end of the year with the families moving in, but executive director Micheal Sullivan says it hasn’t been an easy ride.
“We did want to keep our volunteers and our staff safe, so we did suspend our volunteers during last year,” said Sullivan. “So, typically, it costs us $100,000 to build a home, and now it’s going to cost 120, so it definitely had a huge impact on our budget.”
Sullivan says he hopes that will all change soon. He says as more volunteers get vaccinated, they hope to get more people out on the job site providing more homes as they become more in-demand.
“During COVID, the need for Habitat does increase especially for families who live in substandard conditions who may have lost their job and couldn’t afford to do repairs,” said Sullivan.
Making their hard work more important now than ever.
“If we can build more homes and make it more affordable for them to actually live there and call their own, that’s what we’re here for,” said Sullivan. “So, the more families we can help and put into neighborhoods, the stronger the neighborhood gets, so these nine homes here, they’re going to have good connections with their neighbors and build community right here.”
Right now, six families have been selected to receive a home.
