Hudson tosses gem, Arkansas State baseball beats Georgia Southern

The Red Wolves (15-23, 7-9 SBC) took the lead in the fourth and would not look back, allowing just one run on a solo homer. Hudson shut down the potent offense of the Eagles (27-17, 11-8) before giving way to the bullpen arms of Jack Jumper and Kollin Stone, who retired all six batters they faced to close out the victory. A-State pitching retired 11 of the last 12 batters it faced.