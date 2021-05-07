Jonesboro police respond to shots fired call at Northside Park

Jonesboro police respond to shots fired call at Northside Park
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 5:51 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to a shots fired call at Northside Park Friday afternoon.

According to Jonesboro police, the incident happened around 5 p.m. and police believe there was also a call about a fight at the same location.

However, when police arrived at the scene, there was no one there.

Officers found one shell casing at the scene and also got a call about a house with a bullet hole in it.

Right now, police are searching for a white Dodge Durango.

There is no word yet on possible injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

