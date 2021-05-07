Jonesboro police respond to shots fired call at Northside Park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to a shots fired call at Northside Park Friday afternoon.
According to Jonesboro police, the incident happened around 5 p.m. and police believe there was also a call about a fight at the same location.
However, when police arrived at the scene, there was no one there.
Officers found one shell casing at the scene and also got a call about a house with a bullet hole in it.
Right now, police are searching for a white Dodge Durango.
There is no word yet on possible injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.