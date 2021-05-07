Jonesboro Pre-K raises over $15,000 for St. Jude

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In just one week, Jonesboro’s Pre-K Center raised over $15,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with their annual Trike-A-Thon.
They finished off the week with a day of celebration with snow cones and a tricycle ride.
$15,658.29 was the exact amount raised this year.
The last time they raised an amount close to this was in 2017, when they raised a little over $9,000.
Jennings Roberts is a student at the Pre-K and a patient at St. Jude. Her mother says Friday was amazing.
“We’ve finally gotten to a point in treatment where she is capable of feeling good and playing with her friends, so little things like seeing her play on the playground with her kid friends is so much more than it would have been last year, so it is a big deal,” said Joanne Roberts, Jennings mother.
The Miss Greater Jonesboro Outstanding Teen surprised the students Friday also.
She read a book about kindness titled “You’re Put Here for a Reason.”
The students also learned different tricycle safety tips each day of the week, leading up to the Trike-A-Thon.
