Man accused of sexually assaulting girl since she was 11 years old

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro man Thursday accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl since she was 11 years old.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told Arkansas State Police investigator Lesley Faulkner that Terry Vincent Harrison, 64, “molested” her when she went to his home.
The victim said Harrison would touch her inappropriately and assaulted her sexually between those three years.
She added that Harrison made her touch him inappropriately on 2 occasions.
“The victim thought Harrison might try to harm her if she told anybody,” the affidavit stated.
He faces two felony charges for 2nd-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.
Judge Tommy Fowler set his bond at $100,000 on Friday and issued a no-contact order with the victim.
Fowler also ordered a mental evaluation for Harrison.
He’s scheduled back in court on June 30.
