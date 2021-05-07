Man gunned down in parking lot, ASP investigating

BRINKLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is in police custody, suspected in a parking lot shooting that left another man dead.
Arkansas State Police say Bernard Pearson, 33, of Brinkley was shot shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Brinkley Housing Authority Office, 418 Chicago St.
Pearson was still alive when police arrived but died later at a Forrest City hospital. His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.
ASP said Friday a 26-year-old Fayetteville man surrendered to local police and is being held at the request of the Monroe County prosecuting attorney while the investigation continues.
ASP did not release the suspect’s identity pending the filing of formal charges.
Special agents with ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation.
