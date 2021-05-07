May 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, May 7. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The weather looks to cooperate with any outdoor plans today, although clouds will roll in this afternoon.
High temperatures near 70°F over the next few days will be much cooler than average.
Our Mother’s Day Weekend will be met with scattered showers and storms thanks to a pair of cold fronts.
On Sunday, a few storms may produce severe wind and hail.
Next week looks even cooler with highs only in the mid-60s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
One person is in custody after state and federal law enforcement officers searched a Region 8 home.
U.S. Senator John Boozman met with local leaders and teachers during a rare visit Thursday to Region 8.
A new business is making a “pawsitive” influence on the lives of unwanted kitties.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.