NEA Regional Landfill terminates executive director

NEA Regional Landfill terminates executive director
After a 45-minute executive session, the NEA Regional Landfill board voted to terminate Executive Director Jason Wolfenberger. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 7, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 2:15 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Regional Landfill voted in a 45-minute executive session meeting Friday to terminate Executive Director Jason Wolfenbarger.

The board voted to terminate Wolfenbarger due to a situation regarding him.

During the meeting, a motion was passed to set up an authoritative oversight committee for the daily oversight of the landfill until a new executive director is named.

Region 8 News has reached out for further information; as soon as we learn more, we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.