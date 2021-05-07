NEA Regional Landfill terminates executive director

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Regional Landfill voted in a 45-minute executive session meeting Friday to terminate Executive Director Jason Wolfenbarger.
The board voted to terminate Wolfenbarger due to a situation regarding him.
During the meeting, a motion was passed to set up an authoritative oversight committee for the daily oversight of the landfill until a new executive director is named.
Region 8 News has reached out for further information; as soon as we learn more, we’ll keep you updated.
