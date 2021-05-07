Stormy Mother’s Day Weekend

Rain chances return for Saturday morning setting the weekend off with more wet weather. No severe weather is expected, and rain shouldn’t be that heavy, but it will be steady. No one should get more than a half-inch, and some may get less than a quarter of an inch. Any outdoor graduations will require rain gear, though. Rain chances drop by the afternoon. The sun comes out for some to close out the day. Rain chances return Sunday with the threat of more strong to severe storms. Wind and hail are once again the main threats. This should be our last severe threat until at least the next weekend. Much of next week looks dry with cool temperatures.