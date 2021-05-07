Wanted fugitive taken into custody in Stoddard Co.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A wanted fugitive was caught in Fisk, Mo.
Michael S. Ryan, of Fisk, is being held on a Stoddard County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon and stealing. He is also being held on a federal U.S. Marshal’s detainer warrant for felon in possession of a gun and ammunitions.
On Thursday, May 6, Dexter police were working a joint operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the ATF to find Ryan.
They learned he may be in the Dexter area.
Officers found Ryan while he was driving. They pulled him over in the city limits of Dexter, at which time he fled.
According to police, they followed Ryan through parts of Stoddard County rural areas. During the chase, he lost control of his vehicle on Stoddard County Road 483 near County Road 408.
As officers approached his vehicle, they said he was not inside and appeared to have ran from the scene.
Dexter Police Department’s K-9 Unit responded to the scene, but it was determined he was no longer in the area and had possibly been picked up by a vehicle.
Investigators later found Ryan at a home in Fisk.
He was arrested and taken to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department.
The Dexter Police Department would like to thank the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Puxico Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the ATF for their help.
