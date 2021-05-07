Woman arrested after threatening to stab couple

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County woman faces aggravated assault and terroristic threatening charges after Jonesboro police say she threatened to stab a couple.
Allinia Star Franklin, 23, of Weiner was arrested May 5 after Jonesboro police went to the 700 block of Union about a report of a person with a knife.
Officers said they were told that Franklin had threatened to kill the couple with the knife and saw Franklin in front of the library. Police later interviewed the victims, who told police that they had several arguments with Franklin on that day.
“The most recent incident happened when the couple was walking down the street and Allinia Franklin stepped out from a building with a knife in her hand. She approached the couple and told them that she was going ‘to slice and dice them until they died.’ Allinia kept walking toward the victims until she had the knife held to the male victim’s stomach with the blade approximately 2-3 inches away from his body,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
The male victim told police that he put himself between Franklin and the female victim to protect the female victim.
“Allinia told the victims that she was going to kill them and their unborn children,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “The female victim advised officers that she was pregnant with twins.”
Franklin was also arrested on suspicion of carrying a weapon.
A $75,000 bond was set for Franklin, who will be arraigned June 30 in circuit court.
A judge also issued a no-contact order and ordered Franklin to undergo a mental evaluation.
