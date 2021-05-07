Woman killed in semi-truck collision

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 54-year-old woman died Thursday when her SUV collided with a semi-truck.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:25 a.m. On Route B, 5 miles east of Poplar Bluff in Butler County.
Amanda L. LeGrand of Fisk was northbound when she pulled her 2004 Dodge Durango into the path of westbound 2000 Freightliner driven by Kyle J. Oberkramer, 30, of Broseley.
An ambulance took LeGrand to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center then transported her to Regional One Health in Memphis where she died at 11:25 a.m.
According to the preliminary crash report, LeGrand was not wearing a seat belt. The report did not say if Oberkramer, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered any injuries.
