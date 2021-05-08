A-State graduation goes on despite earlier heavy rain

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of A-State students were celebrated Saturday morning at Spring Commencement.
Not everything went off without a hitch, however, as heavy rain forced the graduates to wait an hour longer.
The graduates waited inside the indoor Student Activities Center.
But, it didn’t take long for the skies to clear up, and for the graduates to have their special moment walking out of Centennial Bank Stadium’s tunnel to finally receive their diplomas.
One special graduate was 47-year-old Dona Bell, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general studies.
“It’s very rewarding,” Bell said. “I am so happy, I am. I’m trying not to cry but I’m so excited! I’m so excited, it was a battle. It really was, it was a battle but I made it!”
Bell fought both breast cancer and thyroid cancer while in school to earn her degree, and overcame both. She’s also disabled, and she wants to use her testimony as encouragement for those in similar situations.
“I am disabled, but I still went through college,” Bell said. “So, just because you’re disabled doesn’t mean you can’t finish school or go to college.”
