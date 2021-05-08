Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 4:43 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:35 p.m., Saturday, May 8, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 337,415 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 264,080 confirmed cases
    • 73,335 probable cases
  • 329,333 recoveries
  • 2,266 active cases
    • 1,554 confirmed active cases
    • 712 probable active cases
  • 5,760 total deaths
    • 4,575 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,185 deaths among probable cases
  • 163 currently hospitalized
    • 74 in ICU
    • 38 on ventilators
  • 3,568,921 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 15.1% positive antigen tests
  • 3,219,255 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, May 8:

  1. Benton: 36
  2. Pulaski: 30
  3. Washington: 22

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,177 33 3,040 104 22,383
Clay 1,763 17 1,696 50 18,846
Cleburne 1,979 10 1,894 74 23,373
Craighead 13,442 123 13,139 179 126,323
Crittenden 6,063 55 5,910 96 44,676
Cross 1,948 7 1,891 50 16,936
Greene 6,115 33 6,004 77 51,055
Independence 3,759 8 3,628 123 44,219
Jackson 3,223 7 3,177 38 27,712
Lawrence 2,119 23 2,053 43 16,356
Mississippi 5,853 43 5,703 107 42,393
Poinsett 3,166 13 3,076 77 28,994
Randolph 2,116 19 2,050 47 21,288
St. Francis 3,591 19 3,530 42 32,050
Sharp 1,600 13 1,541 46 18,379
Stone 990 5 955 30 12,499
White 7,998 66 7,812 118 55,689
Woodruff 648 3 632 13 8,835

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.