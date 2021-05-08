Former Kentucky WR Akeem Hayes commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be more P5 experience in the Arkansas State wide receivers room.
Kentucky redshirt sophomore WR Akeem Hayes announced Friday that he’s committing to the Red Wolves. The Florida native entered the transfer portal in February.
Hayes played in 16 games for the Wildcats spanning 2018 to 2020. He had his most playing time in the 2020 season. Hayes had 4 receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown in 7 games. The 5′8″ receiver found the end zone in a UK road loss at Auburn.
Hayes has 3 seasons of eligibility.
Butch Jones continues to comb the transfer portal to find new Red Wolves. Several D1 transfers worked out this spring. That includes former TCU WR Te’Vailance Hunt and former Yale RB Alan Lamar.
Recent Arkansas State Football Commits From FBS/FCS
*: Participated in 2021 Spring Practice
WR Akeem Hayes (Kentucky)
QB Brady Martin (Rhode Island) *
WR Adam Jones (Central Michigan) *
P Jacob Enns (Western Carolina) *
