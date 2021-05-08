Paragould Farmers Market has rainy but successful opening

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The rain couldn’t stop opening day for the Paragould Farmers Market, as customers came out in droves to shop local.
It was a wildly successful day for vendors, as some sold out of their product even before 9 a.m.
Even Kristin Dacus, who sells soaps and other goods that don’t mesh well with water, had a great day despite the weather.
“It’s been pretty busy,” Dacus said. “And surprisingly, everyone has come out. I’ve seen a lot of plants going away and we’ve done really well this morning so far. I think everyone is tired of being shut up from COVID and so we are happy to have our market back this summer.”
Other products that were on sale for the opening day were usual products like plants and baked goods, though one merchant sold homemade dog treats as well as hand-crafted dog collars.
The Farmers Market will be open every Saturday morning through August and is located in Downtown Paragould off West Emerson Street.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.