Red Wolves pick up series win in Saturday doubleheader split with Georgia Southern

The Red Wolves (16-24, 8-10 SBC) shut out the Eagles (28-18, 12-9) in the first game by a 4-0 decision, with Will Nash producing his third quality start in a row and Jack Jumper retiring seven straight to end it. Carter Holt then battled back after a tough first inning to put together a solid outing before Jake Algee pitched three perfect innings in the nightcap, however the Georgia Southern staff was strong and held off A-State for a 3-2 win in the series finale.