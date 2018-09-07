Severe Storms Possible on Sunday

It will be a windy night as gusts rise over 30 mph. Windy conditions continue into Sunday. More rain chances on the way Sunday with a threat of strong to severe storms too. Storms in the morning aren’t expected to be severe but could be loud for some. Wind, hail, and a few tornadoes are possible with any storms later in the afternoon. The threat ends by 7-8 PM as storms leave Region 8. This should be our last severe threat until at least next weekend. Much of next week looks dry with cool temperatures. Highs consistently in the 80s arrive for the middle of May despite this cool start to the month.