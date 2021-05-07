4 Suspects arrested in connection to shooting of MPD officer, ATF agent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested 3 men involved in the shooting of a Memphis Police officer and ATF agent.
Police charged 19-year-old Adarius Armstrong, 19-year-old Barium Martin, and a 17-year-old male with two counts of attempted 1st degree murder, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
The U.S. Marshals Task Force apprehended the 4th suspect Julius Armstrong. Charges have not been filed against Armstrong in this case but according to MPD he is facing an aggravated robbery charge in another incident.
Memphis police say just after 2:30 p.m. Friday the Violent Crimes Unit was in the area near Alabama and Mosby searching for a carjacked vehicle involved in a crash.
While conducting the search near Leath Street and Peach Avenue, a Memphis police officer and an ATF agent were struck by gunfire. MPD says the suspects fled the scene in a red sedan.
Both officers were rushed to Regional One with non-critical injuries, according to MPD Interim Chief Mike Ryall. Both have been released from the hospital.
The agency says no officers returned fire.
