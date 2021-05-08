VFW post holds breakfast fundraiser

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Breakfast was served to help veterans in need Saturday morning, as Paragould’s VFW Post continued its traditional fundraiser.
The veterans at the post served up all sorts of breakfast foods, from pancakes, eggs, and bacon.
It’s something the post has done for over a year now, with every cent made going toward the VFW post and its efforts to help veterans with whatever struggle they may face.
“If they need housing if they lose their house, or if they just need food or anything,” said Michael Goldinger, the chaplain of the post. “They can come to us and ask and we’ve got the funds to help them.”
The post holds the breakfast on the second Saturday of every month, and anyone is welcome to come in and eat.
The post also acknowledges holidays and gives free meals to mothers for Mothers’ Day.
