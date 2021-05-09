Arkansas softball draws 2 seed for SEC Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas softball team will play as the No. 2 seed in the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament, which begins for the Razorbacks on Thursday, May 13, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. By virtue of their top-four seed, the Hogs received a bye to the quarterfinals and await the winner of No.7-seed Tennessee and No.10-seed Texas A&M at approximately 4 p.m. on SEC Network.