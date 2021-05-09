Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 9 at 3:34 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:25 p.m., Sunday, May 9, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 337,510 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 264,152 confirmed cases
    • 73,358 probable cases
  • 329,470 recoveries
  • 2,223 active cases
    • 1,545 confirmed active cases
    • 678 probable active cases
  • 5,761 total deaths
    • 4,576 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,185 deaths among probable cases
  • 166 currently hospitalized
    • 75 in ICU
    • 36 on ventilators
  • 3,571,657 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 15.1% positive antigen tests
  • 3,221,891 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Sunday, May 9:

  1. Pulaski: 20
  2. Washington: 17
  3. Lonoke: 8

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,178 34 3,040 104 22,385
Clay 1,766 19 1,697 50 18,854
Cleburne 1,979 9 1,895 74 23,371
Craighead 13,446 122 13,144 179 126,430
Crittenden 6,067 55 5,914 96 44,718
Cross 1,948 7 1,891 50 16,945
Greene 6,117 32 6,007 77 51,089
Independence 3,759 8 3,628 123 44,218
Jackson 3,223 6 3,178 38 27,711
Lawrence 2,119 20 2,056 43 16,382
Mississippi 5,854 40 5,707 107 42,430
Poinsett 3,166 12 3,077 77 29,003
Randolph 2,118 20 2,051 47 21,305
St. Francis 3,591 17 3,532 42 32,057
Sharp 1,601 13 1,542 46 18,391
Stone 990 5 955 30 12,504
White 7,999 65 7,814 118 55,711
Woodruff 648 3 632 13 8,840

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

