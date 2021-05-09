Grand Ole Opry to begin operating at full capacity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting Friday, performances at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville will no longer be subject to capacity restrictions.
This will be the first time in over a year the theater will operate at full capacity.
The show to kick off this return will feature Opry members Lorrie Morgan and the Oak Ridge Boys.
Lady A is set to perform the next day.
Some COVID-19 protocols will remain in place, like enhanced cleaning and masks for all guests and staff.
