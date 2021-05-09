Little Rock police investigate officer-involved shooting, car crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was in critical condition this weekend with a gunshot wound to the leg when police say he crashed into a pole after an officer-involved shooting.
According to a report from content partner KARK, the incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at two locations - 12th and University and in the 1400 block of Cleveland Street.
Police told KARK that the officer’s weapon went off after his hand got stuck in the car door. The officer was then dragged about 15 to 20 feet down the road.
Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said Saturday during a press conference that officers went to the area to check on a man driving a car without getting the owner’s permission. Police said the man began arguing with them as they tried to talk to them and started to drive away.
“As the driver began to flee,” Humphrey said. “The officer struggled to free himself, and the weapon was discharged.”
The officer had minor injuries, police said.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.