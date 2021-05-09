Nettleton High School students team up with JPD on driving safety tips

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - EAST students at Nettleton High School teamed up with the Jonesboro Police Department to make a video on a topic not talked about much - getting pulled over.
Over 18,000 traffic stops were made in Jonesboro last year.
EAST students wrote the scripts and helped produce the two videos.
“My friend, we worked on the script part, we got a lot of help from JPD with some good facts and we also looked at the Arkansas law book,” said student Cameron Salo.
Both videos show a traffic stop, interactions with an officer, and a warning given.
Salo said he learned a lot just by being a part of the video.
“It’s really important you know about this video. I think it’s even more important than I thought before,” he added.
Salo said he hopes his classmates watch the videos before getting on the road because it shows everyone just wants to go home safely.
“I think that is what makes the video kind of special, is the fact that we get to see the parent and the kid’s point of view but even the officer’s point of view. I think mixing those together really shows how everyone wants everything to go as safe as possible. Smoothly as possible,” he said.
